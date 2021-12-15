Stocks To Buy Today: ITC, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, More Can Deliver Good Gains

The Sensex fell 166.3 points to 58,117 points at close on Tuesday, while the Nifty was down 43.4 points at 17,324.9 points.

Meanwhile, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded only 1.5 points, or 0.01 per cent higher at 17,334.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start on Wednesday.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch out for today’s trading session, as per the reports published in The Economic Times and Moneycontrol.

ITC: The company has not given any concrete plan for demerger and listing of businesses to unlock value at its analyst meet, but did not rule out that those are options for the company, according to analysts present at the programme.

NLC India: The payment of the principal amount of Rs 500 crore has been made on December 14 with respect to Commercial Paper.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said it has raised Rs 3,974 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to subscribers.

Sandhar Technologies: The company has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for the manufacturing of sheet metal components.

HDFC: The country's largest mortgage lender said it has invoked 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing Ltd to recover its dues from the company.

Axis Bank: The private lender said it will not be joining force with peers seeking an extension of timelines for meeting financial parameters on loans recast under the Kamath committee framework because of the pandemic-related stress.

Tamilnadu PetroProducts: CARE upgraded credit rating on company's long-term bank facilities to A from A-, with a stable outlook.

GAIL India: The State-owned gas distributor plans to import India's first and the largest to date electrolyser for producing green hydrogen within a year and may look to hire another ship to ferry LNG from the US, officials said.

GR Infraprojects: The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed.

Emami: The FMCG major announced introducing its German skincare brand Creme 21 to the Indian market, a brand that was acquired by the homegrown FMCG firm in January 2019.