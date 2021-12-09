Stocks To Buy Today: Infosys, Gland Pharma, HCL, Could Give Profitable Gains

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
BSE Sensex rose 1.76 per cent or 1,016.03 points to close at 58,649.68 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty too closed 1.71 per cent or 293.05 points higher at 17,469.75.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T08:42:09+05:30
Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 8:42 am

The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green on Thursday as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 74 points, or 0.42 per cent higher at 17,559, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.

Sensex continued its winning for the consecutive day on Wednesday, rising 1,016 points with a boost provided by the Reserve Bank of India maintaining benchmark lending rates amid concerns about the new mutated version of the coronavirus, Omicron. 

BSE Sensex rose 1.76 per cent or 1,016.03 points to close at 58,649.68 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty too closed 1.71 per cent or 293.05 points higher at 17,469.75.

Here are stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, as per The Economic Times and Moeycontrol.

HCL Technologies: HCL Tech and apoBank, the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have teamed up with Atruvia AG for buying out IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).

Infosys: The business process management arm of IT major, Infosys BPM, announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

Reliance Capital: Anil Ambani led company asked the creditors of the company to submit their claims with proof by December 20 following initiation of the corporate insolvency process against the firm.

Nazara Technologies: Founders of Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Publishme, Turkey) has subscribed to a 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. 

Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company has partnered with Prestige BioPharma to commercialise Trastuzumab in select Latin-American and South-East nations.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Selexipag tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, in the American market.

Gland Pharma: The company received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for injection.

United Breweries: The company has filed an appeal in NCLAT against a CCI penalty of Rs 751.8 crore for alleged cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

Venus Remedies: The company has been selected for the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) of the Government of India.

Ugro Capital: The company on December 11 to consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Karma Energy: The company has approved disinvestment of entire stake in wholly owned material subsidiary company Batot Hydro Power Ltd.

REC: The company approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

