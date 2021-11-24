Stocks To Buy: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Gains Today

Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
NSE Nifty surged 86 points and closed at 17,503 levels, BSE Sensex added 198 points and closed at 58,664 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates a pullback rally at Dalal Street.

2021-11-24T08:43:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 8:43 am

Benchmark Indian equity indices may open steady today. The SGX Nifty was up 0.36 per cent. On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on the Tuesday session.

NSE Nifty surged 86 points and closed at 17,503 levels, BSE Sensex added 198 points and closed at 58,664 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates a pullback rally at Dalal Street.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today:

Coal India: The board meeting of the company will be held on November 29 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.

Vedanta: Promoters Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. acquired 5,00,14,714 equity shares and Twin Star Holdings bought 8,78,72,748 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.7 per share on the NSE.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5,23,324 equity shares in the company at Rs 392 per share on the BSE.

Bal Pharma: Micro Labs acquired 1,26,296 equity shares in the company at Rs 92.57 per share, however, Kumat Vipul sold the same number of shares at Rs 92.56 per share on the NSE. Micro Labs bought 2,73,704 equity shares in the said company at Rs 92.4 per share. 

Himadri Speciality Chemical: ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating to A+ from AA-, and also downgraded the short-term rating to A1 from A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Stable from Negative.

Balaji Amines: Production in the DMF plant has started after carrying out all the rectifications. On October 6, the DMF plant was shut down because of a minor incident.

Share India Securities: The company has completed investment to the extent of 63.50 per cent of the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions for Rs 13.684 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Sanjay Chamria, Executive Vice Chairman of the company has stepped down from the board of directors of the company after serving as the co-founder since the inception of the company.

Lyka Labs: Ipca Laboratories acquired 17,74,142 equity shares in the company at Rs 126.11 per share, however, Dalal&Broacha Stock Broking sold 7,98,786 equity shares at Rs 128.45 and Amee Parikh offloaded 9,75,356 equity shares at Rs 124.2 per share on the BSE.

Srikalahasthi Pipes: National Company Law Tribunal approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings with effect from the appointed date of October 1, 2020.

