Stocks In Focus Today: Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, Sun Pharma, And More

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 59-points gain.

The benchmark BSE Sensex index ended 109.4 points lower at 60,029 whereas the NSE Nifty fell by 0.23 per cent to 17,888.9 on Tuesday.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,820.27, followed by 17,751.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,984.87 and 18,080.83.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, according to The Economic Times.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,134 crore for the September 2021 quarter, and said it is witnessing strong business momentum with growth in 4G customers and an increase in mobile ARPU.

Gillette India: The company reported a 14.02 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 81.93 crore for the first quarter ended September 30.

PNB Housing Finance: The company’s management board approved a Rs 2,000 crore fundraising plan in bonds following its scrapping of Rs 4000 crore equity infusion from American buyout firm Carlyle.

HDFC Life Insurance: Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of Exide Life Insurance by HDFC Life Insurance. The proposed combination involves the acquisition of fully paid-up equity shares, representing 100 per cent of Exide Life Insurance by HDFC Life Insurance from Exide Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharma: India's leading drug maker said it is looking at possible acquisitions in the US, Europe and emerging markets.

JSPL: Leading steelmaker reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,584 crore during the September quarter, mainly on account of increased income. Its net profit was Rs 897 crore in the year-ago period, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea: In line with ongoing 5G trials in India, Vodafone Idea and Ericsson have teamed up to showcase the power of 5G to transform the healthcare sector in India.