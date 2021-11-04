Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

The central government announced on Wednesday evening that it would be reducing central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

Trending

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T13:59:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 1:59 pm

Petrol price was reduced by Rs 6.07 per litre and diesel by Rs 11.75 per litre in Delhi on Thursday as oil companies passed on the reduction in excise duty on fuel prices to consumers. In Mumbai, petrol prices were reduced by Rs 5.87 and diesel by Rs 12.48 per litre. The central government announced on Wednesday evening that it would be reducing central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. It added that the idea behind reducing the excise duty is to give a fillip to the economy which is recovering the ravages of the pandemic. 

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher. 

After the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, excise duty is levied only on petrol, diesel, ATF and natural gas. All other goods and services are under the GST regime.

The total increase in petrol price since the May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels had totalled Rs 38.78 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by Rs 29.03 per litre.

The tax cut follows an unrelenting hike in international oil prices pushing pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. India depends on oil imports to meet about 85 per cent of its domestic oil needs. Therefore, the international prices of crude oil have a significant bearing on the economy. 

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

While petrol soared to above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel had crossed that level in more than one-and-a-half dozen states.

On Thursday, petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 103.97 for every litre and diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.14 per litre. On Wednesday, petrol in Delhi was sold at Rs 110.04 for every litre and Rs 115.85 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel in the national capital was being sold at Rs 98.42 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre in Mumbai. 

Kolkata saw the price of diesel being reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai has been reduced by Rs 5.26 to Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel by Rs 11.16 to Rs 91.43 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxes. 

The excise duty cut announced on Wednesday night is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. It rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices.

The hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

Reducing the excise duty, the Union government also urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Six BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Bihar reduced VAT.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Petrol Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Diesel Cars Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Now, Content Creators Can Use Blockchain to Enable ‘No Fee’ Revenue

Now, Content Creators Can Use Blockchain to Enable ‘No Fee’ Revenue

Fitch Solutions Says India's 2070 Target For Net Zero Pose Upside Risks To Renewable Growth Outlook

Fed Pulls Back Economic Aid In Face Of Rising Uncertainties

Asian Shares Rise After Fed Says Economic Aid Will Wind Down

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Empathy, Customer-Stickiness, Ixigo Aims To Fly Higher Post IPO

Diwali Cheer: Check If EPF Interest Has Been Credited To Your Account

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Diwali Stocks: SBI, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Etc. These Are The Hot Stocks That Investors Should Buy Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Business

COP26: After Modi's Ambitious Targets, The Ball Is In US' Court To Save The World

COP26: After Modi's Ambitious Targets, The Ball Is In US' Court To Save The World

Diwali Muhurat Trading: All You Need To Know

Diwali Muhurat Trading: All You Need To Know

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Punjab National Bank Cuts Repo-Linked Lending Rate To 6.50%

Punjab National Bank Cuts Repo-Linked Lending Rate To 6.50%

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Outlook Business Desk / Love, hate them, you sure cannot ignore them. Social media influencers are revolutionising content creation and shaping our viewing and buying habits.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Outlook Web Desk / Electronic firecrackers are devices that can be operated through remote controls once plugged into an electricity source.

Advertisement