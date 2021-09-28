Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Initially, NASDEX will target tokenized Asian equities trading for Asian investors, having a market cap near $30 trillion. In addition, NASDEX has the potential to include the global equity markets, having a combined market cap of around $100 trillion.

Starter Announced The Launch Of Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of NASDEX

2021-09-28T10:35:34+05:30
Sharmila Bhowmick
Sharmila Bhowmick

Sharmila Bhowmick

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:35 am

Multi-chain community-driven launchpad Starter today announced the launch of the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of NASDEX, an Asia-focused decentralized exchange, that allows users to trade tokenized stocks on the blockchain through a minting and trading mechanism.

NASDEX, which is designed to serve as a bridge between the crypto and the equity world, seeks to mitigate the limitations of traditional equity exchanges like geographical and portfolio management and investors only being able to buy stocks but unable to sell.

The Asia-market focused DEX aims to remove barriers such as geographical boundaries, cumbersome KYC procedures and allow traders and investors to sell tokenized stocks, trade 24/7 and buy fractional shares of their favorite stocks. Additionally, NASDEX will compensate traders for their gas fees by rewarding users through liquidity rewards and minting. In addition to the improved investor experience and new DeFi features, NASDEX will also be the first Asia-focused DEX in the market.

“Cryptocurrencies, as an asset class, are growing rapidly but lack investment options offered by traditional institutions with equities and bonds,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “As a trade-off, financial institutions are lacking the technology that is pushing forward DeFi and blockchain. NASDEX can bridge and diversify letting users have both of best worlds as they continue on their investment journey.”

Initially, NASDEX will target tokenized Asian equities trading for Asian investors, having a market cap near $30 trillion. In addition, NASDEX has the potential to include the global equity markets, having a combined market cap of around $100 trillion. The $NSDX tokens will be listed for $0.025.

“Crypto projects are spreading from the crypto world into the real world with the corresponding expansion of total addressable market (TAM) and investment returns for all involved,” said Josh Du, Chief Investment Officer at NASDEX. “Innovations in DeFi and blockchain have the ability to add brand new features onto traditional asset classes. NASDEX’s focus to bridge the crypto world and the Asian equity world will create a much-needed product for this large and untapped market.”

The DEX will allow users the ability to trade, invest and manage both user’s equity and crypto positions across a single platform by simply connecting their wallets.

crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency Business
