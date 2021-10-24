Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Lanka IOC (LIOC), the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, had hiked the retail prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre.

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Trending

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T09:57:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 9:57 am

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday said it is continuing efforts to secure a $500 million loan from India to ensure fuel supplies amid a severe foreign exchange crisis in the island nation.

“The proposal has been sent to the Treasury for approval and would be submitted to the Cabinet thereafter," said Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

He said the Cabinet had already sanctioned $3.6-billion loan from Oman for fuel purchases.

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

Gammanpila indicated that continuous fuel supplies can only be guaranteed till January next year as the island was facing a foreign exchange crisis and higher global prices.

Long queues were seen at fuel pumps since Thursday due to speculation that retail prices would be hiked by the state fuel corporation.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Lanka IOC (LIOC), the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, had hiked the retail prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre. The new prices were effective from Thursday midnight in the wake of the rising global oil prices.

State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has asked the government to allow a price hike in view of its losses.

Gammanpila ruled out a price revision for the time being. He also blamed the opposition for spreading rumours of an impending fuel shortage in the country.

The price hike in the global oil prices has forced Sri Lanka to spend more on oil imports this year. The country's oil bill has jumped 41.5 per cent to $2 billion in the first seven months of this year compared to last year.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe foreign exchange crisis after the pandemic hit the nation's earnings from tourism and remittances, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had said last month.

The country's gross domestic product contracted by a record 3.6 per cent in 2020 and its foreign exchange reserves plunged by half in one year to just $2.8 billion in July.

This has led to a 9 per cent depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the dollar over the last year making imports more expensive.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Fuel Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 C, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 C, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

ICICI Bank Reports 30 Per Cent Rise In Profit After Tax At Rs 5,511 Crore In Q2

Power Ministry Announces New Rules For Sustaining Economic Viability, Easing Financial Stress

Amid The Capitol Riot, Facebook Faced Its Own Insurrection

Reliance Industries' Net Profit Increases 43 Per Cent At Rs 13,680 Crore In Q2

Tata Consumer Products Registers 4.62 Per Cent Growth In Net Profits In Q2

Polycab's Net Profit Fell 9.49 Per Cent To Rs 200.52 Crore In Q2

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

PhonePe Is Now Charging Processing Fee On Mobile Recharges

PhonePe Is Now Charging Processing Fee On Mobile Recharges

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Rises 4 Per Cent, PVR Reports Rs 153 Crore Loss, IndiaMART Posts 18 Per Cent Rise In Profit, More

Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Rises 4 Per Cent, PVR Reports Rs 153 Crore Loss, IndiaMART Posts 18 Per Cent Rise In Profit, More

Read More from Outlook

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Naseer A Ganai / This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

Priya Nagi / India and Pakistan clash in a high-octane ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super-12 match in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup clash.

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Advertisement