Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Indian low-cost carrier Spicejet announced a new scheme on Monday which permits passengers to pay for their tickets in three, six or twelve monthly instalments. Passengers can pay their first EMI at the time of booking by providing their UPI ID, the subsequent EMIs would be deducted automatically from the source account.

The low-cost carrier stated that passengers would not have to provide any credit or debit card to avail the EMI scheme. "As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest)," the airline said in a press release.

Passengers, however, would have to provide either their PAN number, Aadhar or virtual ID (VID). This would be verified with the help of a one-time password.

The low-cost carrier is yet to announce its results for the September-end quarter.

The company's net loss had widened approx 23 per cent to Rs 729 crore in the June-end quarter. This was primarily as operations were severely impacted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft due to technical reasons impacted its revenues during the quarter. The company's overall fleet has thirteen of grounded Boeing aircraft.

(With Inputs from PTI)