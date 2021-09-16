Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Sold Scooters worth more than Rs 600cr, 4 scooters each second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

In a blogpost, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that keeping in mind their production plans, customers have time till today to place orders for their S1 and S1 Pro Scooters

2021-09-16T14:42:36+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh

Saptaparno Ghosh

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:42 pm

Ride-hailing app Ola sold scooters worth more than Rs 600 crorers and 4 scooters each second, ever since they started taking orders for their flagship scooters S1 and S1 Pro, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a blogpost.

He added that keeping in mind their production plans, the company would be closing the purchase window at midnight today. "This response is beyond our expectations and given our production plans in the coming months, today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close", Aggarwal wrote in the blog.
Aggarwal added, "That’s more, in value terms, than what the entire 2W (two wheeler) industry sells in a day! Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here. "

 

The company had started taking orders from 8th September, 2021. However, due to technical issues, it could only start taking orders from 15th September. 

The scooters were unveiled on 15th August. Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) respectively.

Electric vehicles (EVs) Ola Cabs Business
