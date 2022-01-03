Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
The company will leverage its digital presence including the website, mobile application, and social media accounts to increase awareness about the scheme and offer information on how users can create their own Health ID.

Snapdeal To Promote NHA's 'National Health ID' Programme
2022-01-03T18:33:30+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 6:33 pm

E-commerce platform Snapdeal on Monday said the company is leveraging its pan-India reach, especially across smaller cities and towns, to promote the National Health Authority's 'National Health ID' programme.

The company will leverage its digital presence including the website, mobile application, and social media accounts to increase awareness about the scheme and offer information on how users can create their own Health ID.

Snapdeal will promote the National Health Authority's (NHA) 'National Health ID' scheme, the company said in a statement.

"As part of this initiative, Snapdeal is initially running a series of banners to provide information about the benefits of the scheme and providing a link to the NHA's page where they can generate their Health ID," it added.

The information will also be shared through Snapdeal's social media properties in English, Hindi and other Indian languages.

Commenting on the development, Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Snapdeal said, "In an increasingly digital world, easy access to digital health records will be of immense use to citizens, especially as they move beyond primary healthcare to other health services."

"We believe that this initiative will serve Bharat well and will equip users in smaller cities to connect with digital health solutions from across the country," Wahi added.

Snapdeal health
