Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed , onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

onLEXpa (onLEXpa), an Ethereum based cryptocurrency has jumped more than 60,000 per cent in a single day at 6:00 pm and was trading at $0.04576, according to the data provider platform Coinmarketcap.com. Another coin, La Peseta (PTA) observed a spike of more than 40,000 per cent over the same period of time and was trading at $0.000001461.

The change in the price of onLEXpa in the last 24 hours was 43441.64 per cent, meanwhile, its total market capitalisation is $10,365,174 , which witnessed a rise of 43375.55 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Online Lex Partners (onLEXpa Tokens) specializes in the development of online courses and projects. It aims to make education around the world more accessible through blockchain technology, the white paper stated.

La Peseta (PTA) is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) project created in the Binance Smart Chain network intended to be used as a form of daily payment. "This is possible due to its speed, low network cost and does not need to be mined to verify transactions, so it makes it sustainable and clean energetically with the environment ", a white paper of coin stated.

Price change in 24 hours of PTA was 29877.44 per cent and total market capitalisation is $2,278,105, up by $0.00 per cent, while total market volume is $228,914.

The rise of assets like cryptocurrency to such high levels is not new. Earlier, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named Omicron Coin (OMIC) has gained popularity, rising more than 1,000 per cent at the end of November 2021. But it also took a tumble within a few days of reaching the peak.

Digital token Squid, which was inspired by the blockbuster South Korean Netflix series Squid Game, plunged 99 per cent to less than half a cent on November 1 ($2,861 to $0.0007), wiping away $3 million worth of investor wealth in just 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a global cryptocurrency exchange.

The price of onLEXpa was $0.02854 at 7 pm IST, up 58612.41 per cent in the previous 24 hours, while La Peseta was selling at $0.000001321, up 42229.29 per cent in the previous 24 hours.