Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Customers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance and insurance from SAMIL, which makes the asset procurement process simpler.

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Trending

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T17:37:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:37 pm

Pre-owned vehicle marketplace Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) on Monday said it has partnered with Ashok Leyland to launch an exclusive platform for used commercial vehicle business.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding under which SAMIL's physical and digital platforms will facilitate an exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Through this exclusive agreement, SAMIL will provide its online and offline auction platforms (phygital) to all potential buyers approaching dealers of Ashok Leyland to sell their used commercial vehicles and purchase new vehicles with quick turnaround time, best resale value and hassle-free processes, it added.

Customers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance and insurance from SAMIL, which makes the asset procurement process simpler.

Commenting on the partnership, SAMIL CEO Sameer Malhotra said, "Through the OEMs expertise of the commercial vehicle segment and our Phygital auctions platforms, which include over 100 Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers".

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Ashok Leyland Head, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjay Saraswat said this partnership will help the company establish a presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle segment to achieve its aspirations to be an end-to-end mobility solutions provider.

"With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help to debottleneck the ecosystem through a consumer-centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touchpoint for our consumers," he added.

This initiative will also help in the implementation of the scrappage policy at the grass-root level and help move towards a greener future, Saraswat said.

Tags

PTI Shriram Automall Ashok Leyland Used Vehicle Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

What Are Blockchain Funds and Why Hasn't Sebi Green-Lighted Them Yet?

Samsung Announces Top Level Organisational Rejig In India Biz

Yearender 2021: Cryptos Gain Acceptance From Big Investors Despite Its Volatility

Aether Industries Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Via IPO, Files Draft Papers With Sebi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Shiba Inu Burn At Christmas Party Removes 1.14 Billion Coins

Shiba Inu Burn At Christmas Party Removes 1.14 Billion Coins

Bajaj Auto To Set Up Rs 300 Crore EV Manufacturing Hub In Pune

Bajaj Auto To Set Up Rs 300 Crore EV Manufacturing Hub In Pune

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement