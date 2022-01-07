Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

The two brands will complement each other to deliver a superior customer experience by solving critical pain points faced by e-commerce sellers.

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Trending

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T13:38:36+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 1:38 pm

E-commerce shipping firm Shiprocket on Friday said it has “committed” to acquire a 75 per cent stake in customer data platform (CDP) Wigzo Tech.

The proposed strategic acquisition will enable Shiprocket to expand its product stack for online retailers onboarding its platform, among others, the startup said in a release without disclosing the deal size.

Wigzo Tech specifically caters to the dynamic needs of e-commerce and D2C brands.

Shiprocket had last month raised US$ 185 million in Series E-round, and said that the proceeds will be utilised for acquisitions and business expansion, among others.

Founded by Umair Mohammed, Himanshu Kaushik, and Mohammed Atyab, Wigzo Tech is aiding more than 400 e-commerce giants and D2C brands in their growth journey with its marketing automation and BI (business intelligence) platform, as per the release.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to Shiprocket, the two brands will complement each other to deliver a superior customer experience by solving critical pain points faced by e-commerce sellers.

While Shiprocket's expertise lies in leveraging delivery-behaviour data and enabling end-to-end logistics and fulfilment efficiency, Wigzo Tech brings intelligence about customer affinity and purchasing behaviour to increase conversion.

"With its underlying CDP rails and other applications such as business intelligence, consumer behaviour, data analytics, and automated assistance, Wigzo packs a cutting-edge platform enabling every D2C brand to create tailored and personalised experiences for their target customers. It also helps brands analyse data in real-time through big data and AI or ML algorithms in just a few clicks,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder-CEO, Shiprocket.

India's D2C (direct-to-consumer) space is showcasing massive growth, he added.

Noting that this market is expected to touch US$ 100 billion by 2025, Goel said for D2C brands, leveraging data can play a pivotal role in having an edge above their contemporaries.

Umair Mohammad, CEO and co-founder, Wigzo Tech, said, “As we went through the process of evaluating what our association could mean, we were certain that this would be immensely beneficial. We are looking forward to working closely with them to build innovative, futuristic solutions that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the industry”.

Shiprocket's technology powers shipping and fulfilment for SMEs, D2C retailers and social commerce sellers in India across multiple categories.

With over 17 courier partners on board, Shiprocket has a presence in both domestic and international markets, offering shipping solutions across over 29,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries across the world.

Tags

Press Trust of India Shiprocket Wigzo Tech Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

TCS To Drive Next Phase of Passport Seva Program

Government To Revise FDI Policy To Facilitate LIC Disinvestment

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

Macrotech Developers Shares Climb 3.23% After Robust Q3 Sales Bookings Data

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement