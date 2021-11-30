Shiba Inu Rises Over 20%, Omicron Coin Up 945% After WHO Declares New Covid Variant

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased over 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, while mainstream coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) witnessed minor changes in their prices on November 30, according to data from global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com. Meanwhile, Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named Omicron rose 945 per cent as the new Covid variant raised concerns across the globe.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation Bitcoin fell 0.10 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $57,315.93 at 8:30am, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, rose 3.28 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,465.65, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) rose over 2.93 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $622.51. Tether (USDT) was fourth in the list by market cap and was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.07 per cent. Solana (SOL) increased 1.55 per cent in the last 24 hours and was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list; it was trading at a price of $203.29.

Biggest Gainer and Loser

Diamond Cash (DCASH) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, clocking an increase of 1,739.27 per cent; it was trading at $0.06993 at 8:30 am. Ever Rise (RISE) lost the most in the last 24 hours, falling 99.63 per cent, and was trading at $0.000000002077.

Meme Coins

Major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) have witnessed a huge rise in the last 24 hours. Prices of Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) also increased, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin rose 6.34 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.2188, while Shiba Inu witnessed an increase of 23.02 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00004794 at 8:30 am.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has risen by 12.89 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001571, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.0694 and recorded a rise of 9.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Updates

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named Omicron (OMIC) climbed by 945 per cent in its value after the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new Covid variant Omicron. The coin was trading at $213.09 at 8:30 am with 69 per cent rise in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

According to barandbench.com, Bombay High Court has directed the Indian government to present its update on cryptocurrency law, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is being discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament. Answering questions on the first day of the Session on November 29, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had no plan to accept Bitcoin as legal tender in the country.