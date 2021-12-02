Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Shiba Inu Falls 10%, Facebook Reverses Policy Preventing Ads On Cryptocurrencies

Shiba Inu witnesses fall of over 10.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin falls by around 1.64 over the same period at 9 am, as per coinmarketcap.com.

Trending

Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 10:44 am

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell more than 10 per cent, while rival Dogecoin (DOGE) was down around 5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) also continued to fall on December 2, according to global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com.

The price of Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell 1.64 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $56,059.39 at 9 am. In the last seven days, Bitcoin’s prices are down 2.48 per cent in the last seven days and the coin’s dominance in the crypto market is 41.2 per cent with an increase of 0.42 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, lost 5.25 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,499.67 at 9 am, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The price of Binance Coin fell over 2.1 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $613.04. Tether (USDT) was fourth in the list by market cap and was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.07 per cent. Solana (SOL) increased 4.75 per cent in the last 24 hours and was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list; it was trading at a price of $224.36.

Biggest Gainer and Loser

Euro Shiba Inu (ESHIB) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, recording a rise of 11,427.49 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000004147 at 9 am. On the other hand, Spice Dao (SPICE) recorded maximum loss in the last 24 hours, falling 100 per cent.

Meme Coins

Top meme coins by market value such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to fall in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin fell 4.93 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.2056, while Shiba Inu witnessed a fall of 10.09 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $23,002,714,531 at 9 am.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has fallen by 9.33 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001521, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.07262 and recorded a fall of 9.17 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Update

Facebook has reversed its long-standing policy that prevented most cryptocurrency companies from running ads on its services, according to cnbc.com. The Indian government came down heavily on misleading ads of cryptocurrencies.

While addressing Reuters Next Conference on Wednesday, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said that crypto assets could help promote financial inclusion.

"If we have a very well regulated and legal, lawful crypto market, not as currency but as assets, and lot of young people build innovative applications around that then these young people could create a wave of global companies," said Nilekani.

In the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), ArtGrails (https://www.artgrails.com/), an NFT platform and curated marketplace, has announced that Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s notorious “fixer” and author of the Disloyal: A Memoir, will display and auction the first page of his memoir backed by an NFT containing a video of Cohen writing the page at Miami Art Week this week. The ArtGrails NFT exhibition will run from December 1 through December 12.

