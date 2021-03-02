March 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex Spurts 447 Points To Reclaim 50,000-level; Auto, IT Stocks Shine

Sensex Spurts 447 Points To Reclaim 50,000-level; Auto, IT Stocks Shine

The BSE Sensex swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent.

PTI 02 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex Spurts 447 Points To Reclaim 50,000-level; Auto, IT Stocks Shine
Representational Image
Sensex Spurts 447 Points To Reclaim 50,000-level; Auto, IT Stocks Shine
outlookindia.com
2021-03-02T16:23:41+05:30

The BSE Sensex zoomed 447 points to settle above the psychological 50,000-mark on Tuesday, buoyed by hectic buying in auto, banking and IT counters amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share index swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 157.55 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 14,919.10.

On the Sensex chart, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Maruti emerged as top gainers.

On the other hand, ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, PowerGrid and SBI suffered losses. Of the Sensex constituents, 25 shares ended with gains.

Analysts said investor sentiment remained upbeat due to encouraging GDP numbers for the third quarter as well as returning of calmness in global bond markets after the last week's turmoil.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed with significant gains for the second straight session after halt in sell-offs in global bond markets calmed investor sentiments.

Meanwhile, Brent Futures rose 0.71 per cent to trade at 63.76 per barrel.

On the forex market front, the rupee surged by 18 paise to close at 73.37 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Gains 18 Paise To Settle At 73.37 Against US Dollar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos