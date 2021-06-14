June 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Peaks

Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Peaks

The 30-share BSE index ended 76.77 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,551.53.

PTI 14 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:30 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Peaks
NSE Nifty advanced 12.50 points or 0.08 per cent to its fresh record of 15,811.85.
Representational Image
Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Peaks
outlookindia.com
2021-06-14T16:30:32+05:30

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 77 points to close at its all-time high on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance, Infosys and TCS amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 76.77 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,551.53.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 12.50 points or 0.08 per cent to its fresh record of 15,811.85.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 1.5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on account of a local holiday.

Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.94 per cent higher at USD 73.37 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 22 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar.

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amid Fuel Price Hike, Petrol Rate Breaches Rs 100/Litre Mark In Hyderabad, Mumbai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos