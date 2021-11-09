Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday

At around 10:30 A.M., Sensex had dropped 138.78 points or 0.23 per cent and was trading at 60,406.83. Nifty 50 was down 29.40 points or 0.16 per cent at 18,043.10

Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T11:28:23+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 11:28 am

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday helped by gains in index heavyweights such ICICI Bank, Infosys and L&T, despite weak trends in Asian markets and sustained foreign fund outflow. 

The 30-share index was trading 118.07 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 60,663.68 in early trade. The Nifty those 36.45 points or 0.20 per cent to 18,105. 

However, around 11:20 A.M., Sensex had dropped 167.86 points or 0.28 per cent and was trading at 60,377.75. Nifty 50 was down 33.60  points or 0.19 per cent at 18,034.95

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer on Sensex, rising over 2 per cent. This was followed closely by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Tata Consultancy Services. 

Nestle India, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC and Asian Paints were among the laggards. 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

At close on Monday, Sensex had climbed 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to 60,545.61. Nifty surged 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 18,068.55. 

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Major indices on Wall Street ended marginally positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.10 per cent to $83.35/barrel.

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, biscuit maker Britannia and auto component maker Bosch would be revealing their second-quarter results on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Do Social Trading And Investment Platforms Work For Millennials?

Should You Choose A Rider When Buying A Term Plan?

Stocks To Watch Out For: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, RIL, Britannia Stocks

Paytm IPO: Is It A Prudent or Pricey Buy?

India Surpasses China And Germany In Financial Inclusion Metrics

Demonetisation Catalysed Digital Payments, But Nobody Knows Its Impact On Black Money

Wockhardt Collaborates With RDIF For Production & Supply Of Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Advertisement

More from Business

Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Read More from Outlook

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Children Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Children Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Outlook Web Desk / Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said a short circuit might have caused the fire in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru hospital. He described the situation inside the ward as 'very scary'.

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / After the WHO listed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as Emergency use, the UK government will now list it in its list of approved vaccines for Covid-19, the British High Commissioner said.

Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series Vs Bangladesh

Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series Vs Bangladesh

PTI / The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Dhaka on November 19, 20, and 22.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement