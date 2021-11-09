Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday helped by gains in index heavyweights such ICICI Bank, Infosys and L&T, despite weak trends in Asian markets and sustained foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 118.07 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 60,663.68 in early trade. The Nifty those 36.45 points or 0.20 per cent to 18,105.

However, around 11:20 A.M., Sensex had dropped 167.86 points or 0.28 per cent and was trading at 60,377.75. Nifty 50 was down 33.60 points or 0.19 per cent at 18,034.95

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer on Sensex, rising over 2 per cent. This was followed closely by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Tata Consultancy Services.

Nestle India, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

At close on Monday, Sensex had climbed 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to 60,545.61. Nifty surged 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 18,068.55.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Major indices on Wall Street ended marginally positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.10 per cent to $83.35/barrel.

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, biscuit maker Britannia and auto component maker Bosch would be revealing their second-quarter results on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)