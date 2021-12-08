Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Gains Over 1,000 Points After RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo Rates

BSE Sensex rose 1.76 per cent or 1,016.03 points to close at 58,649.68 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty too closed 1.71 per cent or 293.05 points higher at 17,469.75.

Sensex Gains Over 1,000 Points After RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo Rates

Trending

Sensex Gains Over 1,000 Points After RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo Rates
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T20:08:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 8:08 pm

Sensex continued its winning for the consecutive day on Wednesday, rising 1,016 points on Wednesday with a boost provided by the apex regulator Reserve Bank of India maintaining benchmark lending rates amid concerns about the new mutated version of the coronavirus, Omicron. 

The virus is believed to be less severe than the Delta variant, according to preliminary studies, removing investor anxiety about its impact on the economy. 

BSE Sensex rose 1.76 per cent or 1,016.03 points to close at 58,649.68 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty too closed 1.71 per cent or 293.05 points higher at 17,469.75. 

Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainer on the Sensex, rising as much as 3.67 per cent. Maruti, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and HCL were among the top gainers on the Sensex, rising between 2 to less than 4 per cent. 

PowerGrid slipped 0.49 per cent and Kotak Bank 0.85 per cent to close in the red. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer on the Nifty too, rising as much as 3.62 per cent. Maruti, Hindalco, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv closed in the positive on Nifty.

Early on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das that the rate-setting committee had decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Additionally, the MSF and bank rate was kept unchanged at 4.25 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. The enthusiasm among investors was reflected in markets today. 

Further, the RBI kept the Real GDP growth projection for the current financial year unchanged at 9.5 per cent. The inflation target for FY22 was retained at 5.3 per cent, 5.1 per cent for Q3, 5.7 per cent for Q4. The target for the first quarter of the next financial year has been kept at 5 per cent. 

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were, however, largely negative in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.60 per cent to $75.89 per barrel.

In a separate development, the rupee closed nearly flat at 75.46 against the dollar after recovering from intra-day lows. 

The local currency opened strong before slipping into the negative territory at the interbank forex market on Wednesday. It touched an intra-day high of 75.36 and a low of 75.57 before closing flat compared to the previous day's close. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Reserve bank Of India Monetary Policy Committee Repo Rate Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Did ArchAngel Pull A Squid For Investors? Rises more than 15,000% but witnessed a sudden crash

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 : What Will Be The Impact On Debt Funds?

RBI Monetary Policy : Borrowers Heave A Sigh Of Relief, Inflation Worries Continue

Supreme Court Defers Hearing Amazon-Future Group Case To January 11

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Business

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Jayanta Oinam / The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. Rohit was already T20 skipper.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement