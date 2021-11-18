Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

The local currency opened strong at 74.10 against the dollar and rose to an intra-day high of 74.01 against the dollar and fell to an intra-day low of 74.26 during the trade today.

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

Trending

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T18:41:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 6:41 pm

The rupee erased its initial gains to settle 4 paise higher at 74.24 against the US dollar on Thursday . This was owing to a withdrawal in crude oil prices and a weaker greenback in the overseas market that helped the local unit. 

Forex dealers told news agency PTI that the domestic equity market restricted the rupee's gain. 

The local currency opened strong at 74.10 against the dollar and rose to an intra-day high of 74.01 against the dollar and fell to an intra-day low of 74.26 during trade today. It eventually closed 74.24 against the dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee closed 9 paise higher at 74.28 against the dollar over its previous close. 

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures declined 0.24 per cent to $80.09 per barrel. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.08 per cent at 95.75.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

BSE Sensex ended 373.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59, 636.01. NSE Nifty declined 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80. 

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent. Reliance Industries declined by 1.91 per cent, Kotak Bank by 1.51 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.39 per cent and Titan by 1.2 per cent.

Fintech platform Paytm's crashed as much as 26 per cent on its debut at the BSE today. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 2,150 a piece. The stock opened 9.3 per cent lower at Rs 1,950 on the NSE and Rs 1,955 on the BSE.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 344.35 crore, as per exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar US Dollar Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Crude oil Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

What Is A Social Crypto Exchange?

Two Things To Consider Before Choosing Between The New And Old Tax Regimes

Farm Laws Repealed: Reforms Without Consulting Opposition And Civil Society Only Harm Private Sector

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Heads For Worst Week Despite Mt Gox Repayment Plan Approval

Bitcoin Heads For Worst Week Despite Mt Gox Repayment Plan Approval

Farm Laws Repeal: Modi's Real Opposition Is Not Rahul Gandhi

Farm Laws Repeal: Modi's Real Opposition Is Not Rahul Gandhi

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with relative ease in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement