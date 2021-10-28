Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

The local currency opened at 74.92 against the greenback. It rose to an intra-day high of Rs 74.76 against the dollar and fell to an intra-day low of 74.94 during trade today. Eventually, it ended the day at 74.94 against the dollar on Thursday.

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Trending

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T18:22:08+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 6:22 pm

Rupee rose 11 paise to close at 74.92 against the dollar on Thursday backed by easing crude oil prices despite massive massive-sell off in the domestic equities. 

How did the rupee perform today? 

The local currency opened at 74.92 against the greenback. It rose to an intra-day high of Rs 74.76 against the dollar and fell to an intra-day low of 74.94 during trade today. Eventually, it ended the day at 74.94 against the dollar on Thursday. It had gained 7 paise to close at 75.03 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures fell 1.28 per cent to $83.50/barrel.

The dollar index advanced 0.10 per cent to 93.89. The index gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Analysts informed news agency PTI that the rupee gained on the optimism over potentially better inflows arising from high profile IPOs and lower crude oil prices. Rupee could see further appreciation if crude oil prices continue on a lower trajectory over the next two weeks and are back by FPI flows. 

BSE Sensex dropped a massive 1.89 per cent or 1,158.63 points to close the day at 59,984.70. NSE Nifty fell 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,857.25

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE US Dollar Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement