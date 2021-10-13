Rupee Rebounds 15 Paise To Close At 75.37 Against Dollar

The rupee rebounded 15 paise to close at 75.37 against the dollar after a rally in domestic equities and the dollar becoming weaker in international markets. Fall in crude oil prices further helped the rupee during trade today.

The local currency opened at 75.29 against the dollar. It oscillated between 75.19 and 75.51 against the dollar before it eventually closed at 75.52

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.27 per cent to 94.26.

Brent fell by 0.40 per cent to $83.09/barrel.

BSE Sensex scaled a record peak of 60,836.63 points during trade today. It eventually settled 0.75 per cent or 452.74 points higher at 60,737.05. Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75

