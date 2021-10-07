Rupee Breaks 3-Day Losing Streak, Closes At 74.79 Against US Dollar

Rupee recovered from its three-day losing streak as it closed 19 paise higher at 74.79 against the dollar with the softening of the dollar in international markets and cooling off crude oil prices.

The local currency opened at 74.44 against the dollar and rose to an intra-day high of 74.70 against the dollar. It fell to an intra-day low of 74.93 against the dollar. It had slipped 54 paise to close at 74.98 against the dollar on Wednesday - its biggest single-day drop in six months.

The rupee might continue seeing fluctuation ahead of the monetary policy announcement scheduled for October 8.

The dollar index fell 0.06 per cent to 94.20.

Brent crude futures fell 1.07 per cent to $80.21/barrel.

BSE Sensex ended the day 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 59,677.83 points. NSE Nifty closed the day at 17,790.35 points which 0.82 per cent or 144.35 points higher than the previous close.