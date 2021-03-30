Rupee Slumps 87 Paise To Close At 73.38 Against US Dollar

The rupee slumped by 87 paise to close at 73.38 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.85 against the greenback and traded in the range of 72.77-73.47 during the day.

The rupee finally ended at 73.38 against the American currency, registering a fall of 87 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.20 per cent to 93.12.

"Indian Rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices. The dollar gained strength amid a surge in US treasury yields. Yields jumped on the expectation that rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and government stimulus efforts will accelerate economic growth and inflation," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Additionally, the rupee slipped on concern over rising COVID-19 cases in India. However, a sharp fall was prevented on rising risk appetite in the domestic market. Rupee may trade in the range of 72.70 to 73.60 in the next couple of sessions, Mukadam noted.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.69 per cent down at USD 64.53 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 1,128.08 points or 2.30 per cent higher at 50,136.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 337.80 points or 2.33 per cent to 14,845.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 50.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

