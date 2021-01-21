January 21, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Rupee Gains 6 Paise To Close Near 5-Month High Of 72.99 vs USD

Rupee Gains 6 Paise To Close Near 5-Month High Of 72.99 vs USD

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 72.96 and touched the day's high of 72.93 against the greenback before shedding some gains towards the fag-end of the session.

PTI 21 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rupee Gains 6 Paise To Close Near 5-Month High Of 72.99 vs USD
File Photo
Rupee Gains 6 Paise To Close Near 5-Month High Of 72.99 vs USD
outlookindia.com
2021-01-21T16:41:54+05:30

Extending its gains for the third straight session, the Indian rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weaker American currency   overseas and sustained foreign fund inflows.

 At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 72.96 and touched the day's high of 72.93 against the greenback before shedding some gains towards the fag-end of the session.

 It finally closed higher by 6 paise at 72.99 to the dollar, a level not seen since September 1, 2020.

 On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.05 against the American currency.

 Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.31 per cent to 90.19.

 On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76; while the NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent at 14,590.35.

 Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

 Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.87 per cent to USD 55.59 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The Fast And Furious: Sensex Peaks @50000

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos