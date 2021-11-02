Rupee Gains 19 Paise To Close At 74.68 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Rupee gained 19 paise to close at 74.68 against the dollar on Tuesday backed by foreign capital inflows into domestic IPOs as domestic equities witnessed lacklustre.

The local currency opened at 74.83 against the dollar on Tuesday and rose to an intra-day high of 74.66 and slipped to an intra-day low of 74.86 during trade today. It ended the day at 74.68 against the dollar. On Monday, it had closed at 74.87 against the dollar.

The dollar index advanced 0.06 per cent to 93.94. It gauges the dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies.

Analysts informed news agency PTI that overseas markets were trading sideways ahead of the US Fed and Bank of England Policy meeting scheduled for later this week.

BSE Sensex fell by 109.40 points or 1.18 per cent to 60,029.06. NSE Nifty declined 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to close the day at 17,888.95

Brent crude futures rose 0.27 per cent to $84.94/barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)