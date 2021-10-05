Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Rupee slumped 13 paise to close at 74.44 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the dollar gained strength in the overseas markets and crude oil prices registered a rise.

The local currency rose to an intra-day high of 74.41 against the dollar and fell to an intra-day low of 74.63 against the dollar before closing the day at 74.44 against the dollar. On Monday, the rupee had closed at 74.31 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 93.93.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose 0.54 per cent to $81.70/barrel.

BSE Sensex ended the day at 0.75 per cent or 445.56 points higher at 59,744.88. NSE Nifty ended the day at 17,822.30 which is 0.74 per cent or 131.05 points higher than the previous day.

(With inputs from PTI)