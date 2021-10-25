Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

During Monday's trade, the rupee rose to an intra-day high of 74.97 against the American dollar and fell to a low of 75.10. Eventually, closing the day at 75.08

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Trending

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:42:14+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:42 pm

Rupee slipped 18 paise at 75.08 against the dollar on Monday as the dollar gained strength against key overseas rival currencies and a rise in crude oil prices. 

The local currency opened on a weaker trajectory at 74.98 against the dollar on Monday. It had closed at 74.90 against the dollar, last week. During Monday's trade, the rupee rose to an intra-day high of 74.97 against the American dollar and fell to a low of 75.10. Eventually, closing the day at 75.08 

The dollar index was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 93.76. The index gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies. 

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose 0.56 per cent to $86.01/barrel. 

BSE Sensex surged 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher to close at 60,967.05. NSE Nifty rose 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 18,125.40 on Monday. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,697.70 crore, exchange data showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Sensex Nifty Crude oil US Dollar Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

JioPhone Next Would Run On 'PragatiOS', Powered By Qualcomm Chip

Gainers & Losers Stocks: From ICICI Bank To Lemon Tree Hotels. Check The Details

Porter Raises Rs 750 Crore In Series E Funding From Tiger Global, Vitruvian Partners

After Becoming 11th Biggest Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu Plunges 15 Per Cent. Here Is The Reason

Nykaa IPO: Price Band Kept At Rs 1,085-1,125; Check Subscription Dates And More

ICICI Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Business

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Kora Capital

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Kora Capital

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement