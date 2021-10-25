Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Rupee slipped 18 paise at 75.08 against the dollar on Monday as the dollar gained strength against key overseas rival currencies and a rise in crude oil prices.

The local currency opened on a weaker trajectory at 74.98 against the dollar on Monday. It had closed at 74.90 against the dollar, last week. During Monday's trade, the rupee rose to an intra-day high of 74.97 against the American dollar and fell to a low of 75.10. Eventually, closing the day at 75.08

The dollar index was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 93.76. The index gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose 0.56 per cent to $86.01/barrel.

BSE Sensex surged 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher to close at 60,967.05. NSE Nifty rose 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 18,125.40 on Monday.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,697.70 crore, exchange data showed.

