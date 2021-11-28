Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RIL, Bajaj Finance, Others’ Market Value Down By Rs 2.61 Lakh Crore This Week

Reliance Industries saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore. Infosys’s valuation took a hit of Rs 37,950.03 crore to reach Rs 7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by Rs 33,067.68 crore to Rs 4,96,168.98 crore.

RIL, Bajaj Finance, Others’ Market Value Down By Rs 2.61 Lakh Crore This Week

Trending

RIL, Bajaj Finance, Others’ Market Value Down By Rs 2.61 Lakh Crore This Week
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T14:40:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 2:40 pm

The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies' list.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled by Rs 41,518.24 crore to Rs 4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The valuation of Infosys took a hit of Rs 37,950.03 crore to reach Rs 7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by Rs 33,067.68 crore to Rs 4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capital dropped by Rs 29,852.83 crore to Rs 4,19,902.97 crore and ICICI Bank lost Rs 28,567.03 crore to Rs 5,01,039.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 26,873.77 crore to Rs 8,25,658.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 14,778.93 crore to Rs 5,48,570.82 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services d(TCS) dipped by Rs 11,097.15 crore to Rs 12,74,563.64 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 12,769.55 crore to Rs 4,05,009.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

The sudden rise of new covid strain has punctured the global stock market due to which many analysts feel that market sentiments are going to be very unpredictable in the coming days.

A World Health Organisation panel has named the new COVID strain 'Omicron' and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, the same category that includes the Delta variant.

The potentially more contagious Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Many countries have introduced travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain Omicron's spread.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team market valuation Reliance Industries Bajaj Finance Infosys Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

FPIs Invests Rs 5,319 Crore In Nov Despite Massive Correct In Stock Market

FPIs Invests Rs 5,319 Crore In Nov Despite Massive Correct In Stock Market

These Two IPOs Are Set To Hit Market Next Week To Raise Rs 7,868 Crore

Petrol, Diesel Price Could Fall Only If International Oil Rates Will Drop

Amazon India Head Summoned By ED Over Future Group Deal Irregularities

Star Health IPO To Open On Nov 30. Key Points You Must Know Before Subscribing

Think Twice Before Using A BNPL Option For A ‘Revenge’ Travel

Black Friday Is Back But It’s Not What It Used To Be

Paytm May Venture Into Crypto, If Legalised In India, Confirms CEO Vijay Sharma

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement