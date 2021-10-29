Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

Additionally, the government informed on Friday that former chief justice of Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was appointed the president of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

2021-10-29T18:19:35+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 6:19 pm

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ashok Bhushan has been appointed the chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Additionally, the government informed on Friday that former chief justice of Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was appointed the president of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Ashok Bhushan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chairperson, NCLAT for a period of 4 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," as per an official notification dated October 28.

Both the institutions are getting permanent heads after more than one-and-a-half years following the retirement of their respective incumbents.

The appellate tribunal will have a permanent chairperson after a gap of nearly nineteen months. The institution has been spearheaded by acting chairpersons ever since the retirement of its first chairperson Justice S.J. Mukhopadhaya's retirement on March 14, last year. 

The NCLT has been functioning without a permanent president ever since the retirement of Justice M.M. Kumar on January 5, 2020. Following Justice Kumar's retirement, B.S.V Prakash Kumar was appointed acting president and given an extension. This was followed by six Acting Presidents.

The NCLT and NCLAT also have a shortage of members and the situation had invited the ire of the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the government had appointed 21 members - 11 judicial members and 10 technical members - to various benches of the NCLT.

(With inputs from PTI)

