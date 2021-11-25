Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

RIL said this is a further step in having a portfolio that is fully recyclable, sustainable and net carbon zero, adding that it could potentially be the first mover to establish a hydrogen ecosystem.

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Trending

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T17:58:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 5:58 pm

Reliance Industries informed on Thursday that it has decided to implement a scheme of arrangement to transfer its Gasification undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary. In a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company informed that the board has accordingly approved a scheme to transfer the Gasification undertaking as a going concern on a slump basis for a lump sum consideration equal to the carrying value as on the appointed date. 

According to RIL, the appointed date has been fixed at March 31, next year or a date that may be determined by the board. It informed that the proposed transaction would require approval from stock exchanges, creditors, shareholders, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other regulatory authorities. 

The company said the move is a further step in the direction of having a portfolio that is fully recyclable, sustainable and net carbon zero. "Repurposing the Gasification assets will help use syngas as a reliable source of feedstock to produce these chemicals and cater to growing domestic demand, resulting in an attractive business opportunity," the company said in its press statement. It added that as the hydrogen economy would expand, the company would be in a better position to be the first mover to establish a hydrogen ecosystem. 

Reliance Industries informed that the project at Jamnagar was set up with the objective to produce syngas to meet the energy requirement as refinery off-gases, which earlier served as fuel, were repurposed into feedstock for the Refinery Off Gas Cracker (ROGC). This helped produce olefins at competitive capital and operating costs. According to the company, Syngas as a fuel ensures reliability of supply and helps reduce volatility in the energy costs. Syngas is also used to produce Hydrogen for consumption in the Jamnagar refinery. 

Shares of Reliance Industries closed 6.1 per cent higher at Rs 2,494.40 on the BSE. 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Industries Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

How Yogi Govt Trounces Land Acquisition Challenges For Jewar Airport

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Sebi Announces Operating Norms For Silver ETFs, New Opportunity For Investors

UpGrad To Merge Its Three Indian Subsidaries

Siemens Share Plunges 8% After Its Profit Dipped In Sep Quarter. Should You Buy?

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. ICICI Bank Top Loser, Followed By NTPC, ITC, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Go Fashion IPO Share Allotment Today: How To Check Application Status Online

Go Fashion IPO Share Allotment Today: How To Check Application Status Online

Ecommerce Braces Up For Discount War, As Singapore's Shopee Enters India

Ecommerce Braces Up For Discount War, As Singapore's Shopee Enters India

Raghuram Rajan Says Only A Handful Of Cryptocurrencies Out Of 6,000 Will Survive

Raghuram Rajan Says Only A Handful Of Cryptocurrencies Out Of 6,000 Will Survive

Crypto Row: 54% People Don’t Want It To Be Legalised In India, Says Survey

Crypto Row: 54% People Don’t Want It To Be Legalised In India, Says Survey

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement