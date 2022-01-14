Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
REC Limited Raises $1,175 Million From Consortium Of Seven Banks

This is the single largest syndicated loan raised in the International Bank Loan market by any Indian NBFC.

REC Limited Raises $1,175 Million From Consortium Of Seven Banks

REC Limited Raises $1,175 Million From Consortium Of Seven Banks
2022-01-14T14:46:40+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 2:46 pm

In a landmark transaction, state-owned REC Limited (REC) successfully raised $1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs), a statement said.

According to the statement, this is the single largest syndicated loan raised in the International Bank Loan market by any Indian NBFC.

The deal, benchmarked to USD LIBOR, was anchored by seven Indian and International banks, namely Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, DBS, MUFG and SMBC, it stated.

The deal will be launched in the Asian Loan Syndication market shortly to capture interest from the wider investor community.

The proceeds from this facility will be utilised to fund infrastructure power sector projects as permitted under the ECB guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of REC, said, “This ECB represents REC’s efforts in diversifying its sources of borrowings at competitive pricing while remaining attractive to the Indian and International lenders. We are pleased with the overwhelming response of banks to this ECB, which is the largest ever offshore Term Loan facility for any Indian NBFC”.

