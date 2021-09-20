RBI To Conduct Sale And Purchase Of G-Secs On 23rd September

Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct an open market purchase of government securities totalling Rs 15,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on September 23.

On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous sale of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on the same day, the bank said in its press statement.



It would purchase three government securities of different maturity dates totalling Rs 15,000 crore. It would also sell three government securities totalling Rs 15,000 crore on Septemeber 23.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Eligible participants would have to submit their bids in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on 23rd September.