Monday, Nov 29, 2021
RBI Supersedes Reliance Capital's Board

The Reserve Bank of India stated that it decided to supersede Reliance's Board owing to defaults in meetings payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns.

2021-11-29T17:36:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:36 pm

Reserve Bank of India informed on Monday that it has superseded the board of Reliance Capital on account of defaults in meeting various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns. The apex banking regulator's notice added that former Executive Director of the Bank of Maharashtra, Nageswar Rao would be appointed as the administrator of the company. 

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of M/s Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively," RBI's circular stated. 

The apex banker informed it would shortly be resuming the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rule, 2019. 

Additionally, the RBI would be applying to the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional. 

Reliance Capital's total indebtedness stood at Rs 21,781.01 crore. The number includes short-term and long-term debt including accused interest up to October 31. 

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The Anil Ambani-spearheaded company's faced severe hardships following the collapse of the IL&FS in 2018. It failed to pay back debt and collect money from borrowers. It was obligated to sell its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management in 2019. The Japanese insurer hiked it shareholding in the venture from 42.88 per cent to 75 per cent. This was done via open sale and acquiring the company's stake. The company had set its acquisition price at Rs 230/share.

The lenders of the company faced troubles in selling the company's assets for recovery owing to multiple pending litigations against the company and its promoters, according to a report in the online publication, Business Standard. 

