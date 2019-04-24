RBI Sells Entire Stake In National Housing Bank, NABARD To Govt

﻿
The Reserve Bank of India sold stake in National Housing Bank on March 19, while it sold the stake in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on February 26, the bank said in a statement

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2019
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that it has sold its entire stake in National Housing Bank and NABARD to the government
The Reserve Bank has divested its entire stake in National Housing Bank (NHB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for Rs 1,450 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

The central bank sold stake in NHB on March 19, while it sold the stake in Nabard on February 26, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.

"With this, the government now holds 100 per cent stake in both these financial institutions," the RBI said.

Divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks,' the central bank said.

