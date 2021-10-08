RBI Raises IMPS Limit From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 5 Lakh To Promote Digital Transactions

Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
IMPS managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an important payment system providing 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channel.

2021-10-08T12:16:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 12:16 pm

In a bid to promote digital transactions, the Reserve Bank on Friday proposed to increase the per transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).

IMPS managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an important payment system providing 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.

With RTGS now operational round the clock, there has been a corresponding increase in settlement cycles of IMPS, thereby reducing the credit and settlement risks.

In addition, the Reserve Bank also proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country.

The Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated August 6, 2020 had announced a scheme to conduct pilot tests of innovative technology that enables retail digital payments even in situations where internet connectivity is low or not available (offline mode).

Three pilots were successfully conducted under the Scheme in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions covering a volume of 2.41 lakh for value Rs 1.16 crore.

“Given the encouraging experience gained from the pilot tests, it is proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country. This will further expand the reach of digital payments and open up new opportunities for individuals and businesses,” Das said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Business
