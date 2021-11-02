Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Q2 Results: Godrej Properties, Bayer Cropscience, More. Check Who Reported Loss Or Profit

Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.72 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Q2 Results: Godrej Properties, Bayer Cropscience, More. Check Who Reported Loss Or Profit

Trending

Q2 Results: Godrej Properties, Bayer Cropscience, More. Check Who Reported Loss Or Profit
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T12:55:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 12:55 pm

Here are earnings of the second quarter of Godrej Properties, Bayer Cropscience, and more:

Godrej Properties

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.72 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 7.10 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 334.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 250.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales bookings jumped more than two times to Rs 2,574 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,074 crore in the year-ago period.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Bayer Cropscience

Bayer Cropscience on Monday reported a 31.38 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 154.1 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company's net profit during the corresponding period of 2020-21 stood at Rs 224.6 crore, Bayer Cropscience said in a statement.

Revenue from operations declined by 1.19 per cent to Rs 1,365.1 crore, compared to Rs 1,381.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Star Cement

Star Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 22.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 46.53 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 60.27 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 406.56 crore, up 1.16 per cent, during the period under review as against Rs 401.89 crore of the corresponding quarter, Star Cement in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 371.08 crore, up 7.29 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 345.84 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB)

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 218.28 crore in the quarter ended in September 2021 on the back of NPA recovery.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 401.27 crore in the year-ago period but had a net profit of Rs 173.85 crore in the April-June 2021 quarter.

Total income of the bank during the July-September quarter of FY22 was down at Rs 1,945.12 crore against Rs 1,974.78 crore in the corresponding period of FY21, P&SB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose further to 14.54 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2021 from 14.06 per cent at September-end 2020, and from 13.33 per cent by the end of June 2021.

The bank managing director S Krishnan said the increase in gross NPA is due to two large accounts of Srei Group.

In value terms, the gross NPAs (bad loans) of the Delhi-headquartered bank stood at Rs 9,822.80 crore by end of Q2FY22, as against Rs 8,673.16 crore by end of Q2FY21.

Net NPAs, however, came down to 3.81 per cent (Rs 2,287.77 crore) from 5.87 per cent (Rs 3,306.52 crore).

The bank continued its special focus on NPA recovery, he said, adding, the bank has recovered Rs 893 crore including recovery of Rs 60 crore in technically written-off accounts during the quarter.

During the quarter the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved further to 84.44 per cent as against 76.12 per cent in September 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Godrej Properties Bayer Cropscience Star Cement Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB;) Q2 Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Challenges Before India To Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2070

Challenges Before India To Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2070

India Sees Quick Sales On Pre-Diwali Dhanteras Festival. Know What Jewellery Shop Owners Say

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

PB Fintech IPO: Key Things To Look Before You Subscribe

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ‘Convenient’ Choice, So Was Given Extension: Former FM Yashwant Sinha

Sigachi Industries IPO Subscribed 9.52 Times On Day 1. Should You Subscribe? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Stocks In Focus Today: Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Parag Milk Foods, And More

Stocks In Focus Today: Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Parag Milk Foods, And More

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Outlook Correspondent / Bengal Assembly Bypolls: While the TMC’s victories in Gosaba and Khardah were expected, their massive leads in Gosaba and Dinhata were far from anyone’s expectations.

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement