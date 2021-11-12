Q2 Results: Abbott India Net Profit Up 6%, APM Terminals Pipavav Profit Dips 13%

Drugmaker Abbott India on Friday reported a 6.41 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 192.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,054.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 19,758 per share on BSE, down 1.25 per cent from their previous close.

Meanwhile, APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) reported a 13 per cent year-on-year dip in net profit at Rs 45.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The private port operator had posted a net profit of Rs 52 crore in Q2FY21, according to a release.

The revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 194.7 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 182.7 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, for the quarter, was at Rs 109 crore, as against Rs 102.9 crore achieved during the same quarter last year, it said.

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 157,048 TEUs, while the bulk business was at 1.39 metric tons (MT), it said, adding the liquid business during the quarter was recorded at 0.19 MT.

