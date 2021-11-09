Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks To Watch Out For: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, RIL, Britannia Stocks

Titan was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack on Monday, spiking over 4 per cent. This was followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

Stocks To Watch Out For: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, RIL, Britannia Stocks

Trending

Stocks To Watch Out For: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, RIL, Britannia Stocks
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T09:47:46+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 9:47 am

Sensex climbed 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to scale 60,545.61 on Monday, whereas Nifty surged 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 18,068.55. Titan was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, spiking over 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC. 

Private lender IndusInd Bank had a day full of woes, as it fell 12.33 per cent during trade hours to Rs 1,042.10 on the BSE. It eventually closed at 10.71 per cent lower at Rs 1,061.45 Private lender on Thursday had said allegations of lapses in governance and accounting norms leading to 'evergreen' loans by the bank are "inaccurate and baseless". It was responding to an Economic Times report, which stated that acting as whistleblowers, several people, including senior employees of the IndusInd Bank's Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), have informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about governance lapses and accounting norms meant to be 'evergreen' loans. 

It said that loans are disbursed by the BFIL only after the Biometric authorisation of the customers. However, due to a technical glitch in May 2021, nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without the customer consent getting recorded at the time of loan disbursement.

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra would be revealing its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Last week, the vehicle manufacturer reported a nearly 6 per cent year-over-year fall in vehicle sales in October at 41,908 units. The company mentioned that shortage of semi-conductor parents continued to affect its operations.

Auto component maker Bosch is also scheduled to reveal its quarterly numbers today. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 260 crore in the June-end quarter compared to a loss of Rs 121 crore reported in the corresponding period, last year. Its revenue had more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to Rs 2,443 crore in the first quarter. How it responded to the duress enabled by the second wave of COVID-19 would be of much interest to investors. 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Reliance Industries is expected to garner sizeable attention on Tuesday. It announced on Tuesday that it would exit the last of its shale gas assets in the United States. It would divest its holding in EagleFord shale gas assets for an undisclosed amount.  "Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA," the company stated. 

Biscuit maker Britannia reported a 23 per cent rise on a YoY basis to Rs 384.22 crore for the August-end quarter. Revenue grew 5.5 per cent to reach Rs 3,607.4 crore in Q2, this translates to a 5.5 per cent increase over the corresponding period, last year.

In other developments, KFC-franchise operator in India Sapphire Foods informed that it has raised Rs 933 crore from anchors prior to IPO rollout on Tuesday. The company would allocate  7.9 million equity shares to 53 anchor investors at Rs 1,180 per share. The total transaction size is now Rs 932.96 crore.  Digital payments enabler Paytm's IPO was subscribed only 18 per cent on the first day of bidding. Supposed to be the country's biggest and most-awaited IPO, its parent One97 Communication received bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against the offered size of 4.83 crore shares. Today would be the second day of its subscription.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE UltraTech IndusInd Bank Mahindra & Mahindra Reliance Industries Britannia Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm IPO: Is It A Prudent or Pricey Buy?

Paytm IPO: Is It A Prudent or Pricey Buy?

India Surpasses China And Germany In Financial Inclusion Metrics

Demonetisation Catalysed Digital Payments, But Nobody Knows Its Impact On Black Money

Wockhardt Collaborates With RDIF For Production & Supply Of Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light

Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Business

Cryptocurrency Diversification: How to Go About It

Cryptocurrency Diversification: How to Go About It

Mukesh Ambani Isn’t Leaving India, But Why Are So Many Millionaires Fleeing The Country?

Mukesh Ambani Isn’t Leaving India, But Why Are So Many Millionaires Fleeing The Country?

Sensex Drops 100 Points On Monday, IndusInd Worst Hit

Sensex Drops 100 Points On Monday, IndusInd Worst Hit

Pre-Market Report: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma Results Quarterly Results, Paytm IPO To Watch Out For

Pre-Market Report: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma Results Quarterly Results, Paytm IPO To Watch Out For

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kapil Dev Says Team India Must Put Nation Before IPL

Kapil Dev Says Team India Must Put Nation Before IPL

PTI / Six months in a bio-bubble, a tired India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement