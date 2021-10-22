Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Polycab's Net Profit Fell 9.49 Per Cent To Rs 200.52 Crore In Q2

Its wire and cable business grew 46 per cent to Rs 2,548 crore in the second quarter. The company's fast-moving electric goods segment grew 41 per cent to Rs 342.9 crore.

Polycab's Net Profit Fell 9.49 Per Cent To Rs 200.52 Crore In Q2

Trending

Polycab's Net Profit Fell 9.49 Per Cent To Rs 200.52 Crore In Q2
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T21:17:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:17 pm

Wires and cables maker Polycab India's consolidated net profit declined 9.49 per cent in the second quarter to Rs 200.52 crore. It had incurred a net profit of Rs 221.55 crore in the year-ago period. 

Revenues went up 48 per cent to reach Rs 3,128.83 crore compared to Rs 2,113.68 crore recorded in the same quarter, last year. Its wire and cable business grew 46 per cent to Rs 2,548 crore in the second quarter. The company's fast-moving electric goods segment grew 41 per cent to Rs 342.9 crore. 

"We had a healthy second quarter. Robust sales growth was underpinned by market share gains across categories. Given the strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, we see a massive opportunity to spread our wings across B2B as well as B2C categories by leveraging on our strong brand equity and increased consumers affinity for our products," Polycab India chairman and managing director Inder T Jaisinghani added.

Shares of the company on Friday were closed at Rs 2,262 apiece, up 1.76 per cent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI) 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Business Team Polycab Quarterly Results Earning/Loss Per Share Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tata Consumer Products Registers 4.62 Per Cent Growth In Net Profits In Q2

Tata Consumer Products Registers 4.62 Per Cent Growth In Net Profits In Q2

PhonePe Is Now Charging Processing Fee On Mobile Recharges Made Via UPI

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Rises 4 Per Cent, PVR Reports Rs 153 Crore Loss, IndiaMART Posts 18 Per Cent Rise In Profit, More

Inox Leisure Reports Rs 88 Crore Loss In Q2 Due To Second Covid-19 Wave

What SEBI’s Bar On Digital Gold Means For Investors

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement