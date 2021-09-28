Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
PLI Scheme: Only Manufacturing Firms Registered In India To Be Eligible For Textile Sector

Notifying the scheme, the ministry also said that participating companies will have to undertake processing and operation activities in their factory premises.

2021-09-28T12:47:42+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 12:47 pm

Only manufacturing companies registered in India will be eligible to participate under the recently approved Rs 10,683-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector, according to a notification of the textiles ministry.

Notifying the scheme, the ministry also said that participating companies will have to undertake processing and operation activities in their factory premises.

It added that the turnover achieved from trading and outsourced job work will not be accounted for while calculating claims for availing the incentive.

Incentives under the scheme will be available for five years during 2025-26 to 2029-30 on incremental turnover achieved during 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

However, if a company can achieve the investment and performance targets one year early then, they will become eligible one year in advance starting from 2024-25 to 2028-29, it added.

The scheme proposes to incentivise MMF (man-made fiber) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and 10 segments of Technical Textiles products.

Further, it said that only one company of a group will be allowed to be registered for PLI for Textiles and none of their other group companies will be eligible for participation in this scheme as a second participant.

(With inputs from PTI)

Business
