Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked In Delhi. Here's How Much It Will Cost From Today

Diesel has become costlier by Rs 7.10 per liter in Delhi while petrol prices were increased by Rs 1.67 per liter on Tuesday.
The Delhi government in an order dated May 4 announced to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 30 per cent from the existing 27 per cent while 30 per cent on diesel from the existing 16.75 per cent.
According to Delhi government officials, the move to hike fuel prices is expected to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus lockdown.
On Monday night, the Delhi government had also ordered to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' cess on liquor.
After the prices of the petrol and diesel were increased, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, in a tweet said, "Life isn't all about rainbows
and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions - my learning as Finance Minister."
Vacate All Areas Of J&K Under Illegal Occupation, India Tells Pakistan; Protests 'Material Changes' In PoK
Coronavirus Pandemic: AIIMS Delhi Doctors Sound Alarm Bells Against Govt Apathy
Haryana IAS Officer, Who Had Accused Senior Of Harassment, Resigns Citing Concern Over 'Personal Safety'
Throwing Physical Distancing To Wind, People Queue Up Outside Liquor Shops In Large Numbers
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Delhi Police Says Its Looking Into 'Boys Locker Room' Controversy
Vacate All Areas Of J&K Under Illegal Occupation, India Tells Pakistan; Protests 'Material Changes' In PoK
So Near And Yet So Far, 21-day Quarantine Awaits Bihar Migrants Upon Homecoming