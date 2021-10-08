Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again
2021-10-08T13:30:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 1:30 pm

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise per litre as domestic fuel prices witnessed possibly the largest rally in rates.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 103.54 a litre and Rs 109.54 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 92.12 in Delhi and inched closer to the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai. It currently costs Rs 99.92 a litre in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding its modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. For three days in a row, petrol price has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise - the biggest rally in rates.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Business Team Business
