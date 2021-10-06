Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report

The massive decline is despite a huge jump in volumes in Q3 at 457 deals involving 537 companies as against just 231 deals across 282 companies.

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report

Trending

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T08:54:30+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 8:54 am

Private equity inflows in the third quarter of 2021 fell by a massive 30 per cent to $16.91 billion from $23.95 billion a year ago, but almost doubled sequentially from $8.5 billion, shows an industry report.

The massive decline is despite a huge jump in volumes in Q3 at 457 deals involving 537 companies as against just 231 deals across 282 companies, shows the data collated by Refinitiv, an LSG Group entity that's a leading supplier of financial markets data and insights.

This quarterly spike has helped the inflows remain in the green in the first nine months of the year with fund inflows touching $29.7 billion, a tepid 1.5 per cent rise over a similar period in 2020, says the report, adding the number of deals in nine months grew 75.4 per cent year-on-year to 1,047 transactions led by high technology-led companies that captured 55 per cent of the money, followed by software sector with 28 per cent market share and the rest of the pie went to healthcare, consumer, and education.

Related Stories

The Government's Spending Spree Is Over. Now, Watch That Fundraising Spree

Internet specific companies attracted maximum funds in 2021 with the total sum invested amount touching $16.43 billion from $5.23 billion in 2020, followed by software ($8.22 billion), as well as financial services ($1.66 billion).

The top 10 private equity deals in the year so far are the following: Flipkart Online Services raising $3.6 billion, Think & Learn $2.46 billion, Bundl Technologies $1.92 billion, Locodel Solutions $1.35 billion, Meesho Payments $870 million, Zomato $798 million, Pine Labs $700 million, Axelia Solutions $650 million, Mohalla Tech $647 million, and ANI Technologies $500 million.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

After Facebook Outage, Now Reliance Jio Users Face Network Issue

After Facebook Outage, Now Reliance Jio Users Face Network Issue

What SEBI Bar On Pooling Of Funds For MF Transactions Means for You

LPG Cooking Gas Price Hiked By Rs 15 Per Cylinder

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

IT Firm LeadSquared Bags Funding From IFC For Expansion

Assam Hosts Business Summit To Attract Investment For Making NE A Palm Oil Production Hub

Anatomy Of Black Money: Will The Pandora Papers Tackle It

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Business

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Future Retail Ends Agreement For 7-Eleven Stores In India

Future Retail Ends Agreement For 7-Eleven Stores In India

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement