Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Mall Is No Longer In Unicorn List, Now Values Less Than $1 Billion: Report

Paytm Mall, which was founded in 2016, achieved unicorn status in 2018 after raising funds from SoftBank and others. It competes with Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Paytm Mall Is No Longer In Unicorn List, Now Values Less Than $1 Billion: Report

Trending

Paytm Mall Is No Longer In Unicorn List, Now Values Less Than $1 Billion: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T17:01:23+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 5:01 pm

The digital payment platform Paytm's e-commerce arm Paytm Mall is no longer in the unicorn category as the company’s valuation has come down to less than $1 billion, reported Business Insider, citing the latest Hurun List.

The online payment company's e-commerce subsidiary Paym Mall was valued at $3 billion in 2020, according to the report mentioned above.

The unicorn status is given to that company, whose valuation is more than $1 billion. Paytm Mall, which was founded in 2016, achieved unicorn status in 2018 after raising funds from SoftBank and others. It competes with Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, a report published in India Herald said.

Earlier, Paytm-owner One97 Communications, a digital firm, which opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on November 8, witnessed a retail subscription of 78 per cent on the first day. But subscription to its $2.5 billion initial share offering was comparatively on a sluggish phase on the second day. 

Retail investors are individuals or NRIs who apply for up to Rs 2,00,000 in an IPO.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Out of the total, the fresh issue was worth Rs 8,300 crore and the offer for sale was Rs 10,000 crore. The IPO was considered to be the biggest in terms of size if was successful in its bid. However, on November 18, the shares of One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company,  plummeted 27 per cent in their market debut, valuing the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around Rs 1.11 trillion at that time.

In the meantime, on December 13, Paytm reported over two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about Rs 1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by a sharp uptick in loan disbursals.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm IPO Paytm Paytm Mall Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Reserve Bank Of India Slaps Monetary Fine On Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

Reserve Bank Of India Slaps Monetary Fine On Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

TVS Motor Launches Apache RTR 165 RP At Rs 1.45 Lakh, First Under RP Series

All You Need To Know About New Charges On ATM Transactions Effective From January 1

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Macrotech Developers Share Jumps 5% After Announcing Tie-Up With Morgan Stanley

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

Global Insurance Firm Marsh Increases Stake In India Subsidiary From 49% To 92%

Global Insurance Firm Marsh Increases Stake In India Subsidiary From 49% To 92%

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Bitcoin, Ethereum Cool Off, Shiba Inu Continues To Climb

Bitcoin, Ethereum Cool Off, Shiba Inu Continues To Climb

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000 Led By Infosys, HDFC

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000 Led By Infosys, HDFC

Read More from Outlook

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Outlook Web Desk / The explosion reportedly took place inside the washroom at a time when the district court was functioning, ripping through the building.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement