Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

Snacks and confectionery manufacturer Parle Products announced its debut in the breakfast cereals category. The company said it would be extending its popular brand 'Hide & Seek Fills' into the breakfast cereals category.

The company stated that 'Hide & Seek Fills' would be unaffected and continue to be in the market.

In June, this year, the chocochip maker had forayed into the Aata (flour) segment.

Its breakfast cereal would now have to compete with the likes of Kellogg's, PepsiCo, Nestle and Baggry's.