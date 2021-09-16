Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

It had ventured into the Atta (flour) segment this June; they would now have to compete with the likes of Kellogg's, Baggry's and Nestle in the breakfast cereal segment

2021-09-16T16:45:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 4:45 pm

Snacks and confectionery manufacturer Parle Products announced its debut in the breakfast cereals category. The company said it would be extending its popular brand 'Hide & Seek Fills' into the breakfast cereals category. 

The company stated that 'Hide & Seek Fills' would be unaffected and continue to be in the market. 

In June, this year, the chocochip maker had forayed into the Aata (flour) segment. 

Its breakfast cereal would now have to compete with the likes of Kellogg's, PepsiCo, Nestle and Baggry's. 

