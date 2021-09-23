Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Oyo To File For Up To $1.2 Billion IPO Next Week: Report

Oyo IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from existing shareholders. Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank owns a 46% stake in Oyo.

2021-09-23T11:04:59+05:30
Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 11:04 am

The budget hotel chain OYO is likely to file an initial public offering (IPO) with market regular Sebi next week. The startup is looking to raise up to $1.2 billion through IPO.

Oyo IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from existing shareholders. Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank owns a 46% stake in Oyo, as per Reuters report.

The 7-year-old startup has appointed investment banks like JPMorgan, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage its public issue, people privy to the matter told news agency PTI.

In August, in a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, OYO had said that Microsoft Corporation has invested nearly $5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in OYO through the issuance of equity shares and compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares on a private placement basis.

Founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo, like most others in the travel and hospitality business, was severely hit by the pandemic but has recovered considerably in recent months.

Agarwal, in an interview with Bloomberg TV in July, had said that the firm is already operating as a public company, however, he had refused to comment on whether it was looking to list anytime soon.

Business
