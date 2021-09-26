OTO Partners With PURE EV To Boost Electric Vehicle

OTO, the two-wheeler buying and financing innovator, has announced its partnership with PURE EV, as they venture to drive the future of e-mobility together.

As a part of the deal, PURE EV will showcase its range of electric vehicles from scooters to e-bikes on the OTO platform, and offer flexible financing options for customers to join the EV revolution.

Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Chhazed, Co-founder, OTO, said in a press release, “The Indian two-wheeler market has maintained a steady growth. While this has been driven by internal combustion vehicles, we take great pride in partnering with PURE EV in the journey of transforming the Indian market by taking ownership of EV more accessible.”

Related Stories Ola Becomes Latest To Join The Growing Electric Vehicles' Bandwagon In India

With this partnership, the company is looking at disrupting the market and offering a bouquet of innovative financial solutions like never before, he said.

Rohit Vadera, Co-founder at PURE EV said mobility is the way of the future but as Industry players, we must make its ownership accessible and affordable through an innovative approach. “We recognize that OTO has developed the discovery platform and financing options that will bring PURE EV to a larger set of customers and push towards greater adoption. We believe that collaborations such as this will play a significant role towards a greener and more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

With this partnership, PURE EV Vehicles will be made available through the OTO’s Platform across 5 cities, aiming to sell and finance 1000+ two-wheelers together by December and further plans to expand pan India.

Started in 2018, OTO operates on an innovative financing model for 2-wheelers where the buyer pays an upfront amount like any other loan but gets up to 35% lower EMIs with an option to retain, return or upgrade at the end of the tenure.

The platform works in partnership with various banks and NBFCs to provide the most hassle-free financing options to its customers. It also provides full auto lifecycle management, from credit underwriting to insurance, maintenance, and eventual resale of the vehicle.