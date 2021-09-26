Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
As a part of the deal, PURE EV will showcase its range of electric vehicles on the OTO platform, and offer flexible financing options for customers to join the EV revolution.

OTO Partners With PURE EV To Boost Electric Vehicle
2021-09-26T10:50:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:50 am

OTO, the two-wheeler buying and financing innovator, has announced its partnership with PURE EV, as they venture to drive the future of e-mobility together.

As a part of the deal, PURE EV will showcase its range of electric vehicles from scooters to e-bikes on the OTO platform, and offer flexible financing options for customers to join the EV revolution.

Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Chhazed, Co-founder, OTO, said in a press release, “The Indian two-wheeler market has maintained a steady growth. While this has been driven by internal combustion vehicles, we take great pride in partnering with PURE EV in the journey of transforming the Indian market by taking ownership of EV more accessible.”

With this partnership, PURE EV Vehicles will be made available through the OTO’s Platform across 5 cities, aiming to sell and finance 1000+ two-wheelers together by December and further plans to expand pan India.

Started in 2018, OTO operates on an innovative financing model for 2-wheelers where the buyer pays an upfront amount like any other loan but gets up to 35% lower EMIs with an option to retain, return or upgrade at the end of the tenure.

The platform works in partnership with various banks and NBFCs to provide the most hassle-free financing options to its customers. It also provides full auto lifecycle management, from credit underwriting to insurance, maintenance, and eventual resale of the vehicle.

Business
