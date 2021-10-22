Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

The three-day offering would close on November 1. The equity shares of the company would be listed both on NSE and BSE.

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

Trending

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T14:09:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 2:09 pm

Online beauty marketplace Nykaa will open for public subscription on October 28, the company filed its red herring prospectus with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The three-day offering would close on November 1. 

The marketplace had received SEBI's approval for commencing the initial share sale of October 11. 

The equity shares of the company would be listed both on NSE and BSE. 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of about 4.19 crore shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. 

The previous issue size was Rs 525 crore. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Nykaa intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for further expansion by means of setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses, the draft papers stated. Additionally, it intends to retire some of the debt, which would potentially help bring down interest costs and further up profitability. This, alongside deploying the proceeds for marketing and promotional activities in order to strengthen its in-house brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals and Kay Beauty. 

Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholdersTPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar as a digitally based content-led retail marketplace. It now has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products inclusive of its in-house brands sold via its business verticals, Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion. The company is one of the leading influential lifestyle platforms in India with over 12.6 million followers across leading social media platforms as of March 2021.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 61.94 crore for FY21 compared to a net loss of Rs 16.34 crore in FY20. Its revenue from operations jumped to Rs 2,441crore in FY21 from Rs 1,768 crore in FY20.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Nykaa Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

What SEBI’s Bar On Digital Gold Means For Investors

What SEBI’s Bar On Digital Gold Means For Investors

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Bangladesh Should Formally Announce They Want Hindus Out: Dhaka ISKCON Spokesperson

Bangladesh Should Formally Announce They Want Hindus Out: Dhaka ISKCON Spokesperson

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / In a telephonic interview with Outlook, the spokesperson from Dhaka said Bangladesh should formally deport all Hindus to India under the supervision of the global community.

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have won one and lost one in their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games while India emerged victorious in both their matches ahead of the crucial tie.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement