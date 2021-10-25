Nykaa IPO: Price Band Kept At Rs 1,085-1,125; Check Subscription Dates And More

Online beauty marketplace Nykaa's parent company FSN Commerce Ventures fixed a price band of Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125 per share for its initial public offer (IPO) for its initial public offering that is scheduled to open on October 28.

The three-day public offering would close on November 1.

The company's offering would have a fresh issue of equity shares totalling up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of about 41.9 million equity shares offered by the selling shareholders inclusive of promoter selling shareholders. Additionally, the employee reservation position, which refers to a specified number of shares being reserved for purchase by eligible employees, has been kept at up to 250,000 equity shares.

Last week, Nykaa had announced that it would open for public subscription on October 28. It had stated that it intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for further expansion by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses, its red herring draft papers stated.

Additionally, it intends to retire some of the debt, which would potentially help bring down interest costs and further up profitability. This, alongside deploying the proceeds for marketing and promotional activities in order to strengthen its in-house brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals and Kay Beauty.